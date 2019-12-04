Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/4/2019

FXStreet  
December 04, 2019 3:40pm   Comments
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD heading for big bearish flag retest

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 2.60% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD price action is heading for a big retest of a breached flag structure. 

There is a chunky barrier of resistance seen at $7500, in proximity to the lower of the noted flag. 

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable to bear attack

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 1.60% the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish pennant structure via the daily. 

ETH/USD is at risk of falling back down to the psychological $100 price mark. 

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bearish flag structure subject to a breakout

Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 2.25%  the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD is consolidating following the harsh selling through the month of November. 

Price action is moving within a bearish flag structure, subject to a potential breakout south. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto marketCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Markets General

 

