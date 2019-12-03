Bitcoin, Ripple & BCH - American Wrap: 12/3/2019

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.50% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD is back within-firm control of the market bears, running towards the fourth consecutive session in the red.

The sellers managed to force a breach of a flag structure, inviting another round of selling.

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 0.15% in the session on Tuesday.

XRP/USD is at risk of giving up the $0.2000 price mark, following a breach a flag breach on Sunday.

The price is running towards is the fourth consecutive session in the red, as the bears maintain control.

Over the last month, the price of Bitcoin Cash has capitulated from a high of around 308.13 to a low of 192.24.

Since then there has been a small retracement and we find the price in a small retracement phase.

Now the market needs to decide if the downtrend on the higher timeframe will continue.

Image Sourced from Pixabay