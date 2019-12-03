Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ripple & BCH - American Wrap: 12/3/2019
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
December 03, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bears heading for test of critical support

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.50% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD is back within-firm control of the market bears, running towards the fourth consecutive session in the red. 

The sellers managed to force a breach of a flag structure, inviting another round of selling. 

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD remains exposed to downside pressure following flag breach

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 0.15% in the session on Tuesday.

XRP/USD is at risk of giving up the $0.2000 price mark, following a breach a flag breach on Sunday.

The price is running towards is the fourth consecutive session in the red, as the bears maintain control. 

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: Nice technical pattern formation on the hourly chart

Over the last month, the price of Bitcoin Cash has capitulated from a high of around 308.13 to a low of 192.24.

Since then there has been a small retracement and we find the price in a small retracement phase. 

Now the market needs to decide if the downtrend on the higher timeframe will continue. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets Tech General

 

