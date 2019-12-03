Bitcoin, Ripple & BCH - American Wrap: 12/3/2019
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bears heading for test of critical support
Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.50% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD is back within-firm control of the market bears, running towards the fourth consecutive session in the red.
The sellers managed to force a breach of a flag structure, inviting another round of selling.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD remains exposed to downside pressure following flag breach
Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 0.15% in the session on Tuesday.
XRP/USD is at risk of giving up the $0.2000 price mark, following a breach a flag breach on Sunday.
The price is running towards is the fourth consecutive session in the red, as the bears maintain control.
Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: Nice technical pattern formation on the hourly chart
Over the last month, the price of Bitcoin Cash has capitulated from a high of around 308.13 to a low of 192.24.
Since then there has been a small retracement and we find the price in a small retracement phase.
Now the market needs to decide if the downtrend on the higher timeframe will continue.
