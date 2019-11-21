Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/21/19
BTC/USD Technical Analysis: The Main Support Is Still Holding
- Now the BTC/USD chart is still looking weak with lower highs and lower lows.
- But the trend will be confirmed on the downside when 7,296.44 breaks lower.
- There is also a channel forming which is represented by the blue lines.
- What is interesting about the recent price drop is that the two prior candles were not overly bearish.
- Momentum looked like it was slowing on the downside but all of a sudden in the EU session the support levels broke.
LTC/USD Technical Analysis: 50.00 Has Broken To The Downside
- LTC/USD is still looking bearish after the psychological 50.00 level broke.
- It is one of the worst-performing crypto's today after the heavy fall earlier in the session
- Now 47.22 is in focus as it is the previous wave low, but the selling momentum has slowed down.
- There is a channel formation marked in blue to keep an eye on too.
Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD Flirting With Game-Changing Demand Zone
- Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some % in the session on Thursday.
- XRP/USD bears continue to flirt with the big support area seen at $0.2500.
- Critical weekly support should be noted at $0.2350, failure to hold could be punishing.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
