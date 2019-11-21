PayPal Will Buy Honey Science For $4B

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is acquiring Honey Science Corp for $4 billion.

Honey Science Corp was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Honey helps people automatically find online coupons and discounts while they shop online.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP was the financial adviser to PayPal, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was its legal adviser.

PayPal shares were down 1.14% at $102.90 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $121.48 and $75.47.