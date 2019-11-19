Disney+ Accounts Are Reportedly Sold On The Dark Web

Less than a week after The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) launched its streaming platform Disney+, and there are already reports of hacks on the platform.

What Happened

Thousands of Disney+ user accounts have been allegedly stolen since the service started last Tuesday, CNBC reported on Monday.

The accounts are being sold on the dark web for as little as $3, according to tech publication ZDNet.

ZDNet said that advertisements to buy the accounts were seen on various hacking platforms less than an hour after the launch last week. They could be purchased with cryptocurrency.

The publication said while some of the users it talked to reused passwords from other platforms, many other users who had their accounts hacked had fresh passwords created specifically for Disney+.

ZDNet suggests that the users could have been targeted via keylogging or other malware aimed at stealing information.

The hackers managed to change the email and passwords associated with the users’ accounts, replacing the account’s owner, the publication said.

'No Security Breach'

Disney denied any security breach on its platform.

“ [We] take the privacy and security of our users’ data very seriously, and there is no indication of a security breach on Disney+,” a company spokesperson told CNBC.

The Disney+ platform, which aims to rival already established streaming platforms Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video, was faced with complaints of technical glitches since the first hour of its existence, as the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Price Action

Disney’s shares closed 2.06% higher at $147.65 on Monday.