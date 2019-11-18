Market Overview

Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/18/19

FXStreet  
November 18, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Bears Targeting $7000 Territory Return

  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.80% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling pressure should daily support at $8400 be broken.
  • Price action is tilted to the downside after a big fall through $9000 support.

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD Weekly Bearish Flag Breakout

  • Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.75%  the session on Monday.
  • LTC/USD is back within the control of the bears after a decent three-week run higher. 
  • Critical support at the $60 price mark has been breached, which allowed a fresh wave of selling.

XRP/USD Technical Analysis: XRP Recovers From Monday's Drop But There Is A Resistance In Sight

  • All of the major crypto's fell on Monday and XRP is trading 3.87% lower.
  • The XRP/USD price hit a low of 0.2408 but has recovered some of its losses.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Image Sourced from Pixabay

 

