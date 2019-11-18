Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/18/19
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Bears Targeting $7000 Territory Return
- Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.80% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling pressure should daily support at $8400 be broken.
- Price action is tilted to the downside after a big fall through $9000 support.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD Weekly Bearish Flag Breakout
- Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.75% the session on Monday.
- LTC/USD is back within the control of the bears after a decent three-week run higher.
- Critical support at the $60 price mark has been breached, which allowed a fresh wave of selling.
XRP/USD Technical Analysis: XRP Recovers From Monday's Drop But There Is A Resistance In Sight
- All of the major crypto's fell on Monday and XRP is trading 3.87% lower.
- The XRP/USD price hit a low of 0.2408 but has recovered some of its losses.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
