Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/14/19
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Vulnerable To Fresh Wave Of Selling
- Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 1.30% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling pressure, as key support is being breached.
- Next major support to the downside would be back within the $7000 price territory.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Extreme Narrow Conditions Subject To A Breakout
- Ethereum price is trading marginally in the red, down 1.90% the session on Thursday.
- ETH/USD trading within very narrow conditions, the daily range is $180-195.
- The price continues to have difficulty trading to break down the resistance ahead of the big $200 mark.
Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD Testing A Critical Near-Term Daily Support
- Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.80% in the session on Wednesday.
- XRP/USD is within the control of the market bears, running towards its fifth consecutive session in the red.
- The price is trading at its lowest levels in almost two weeks.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
