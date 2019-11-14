Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/14/19

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
November 14, 2019 4:01pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/14/19

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Vulnerable To Fresh Wave Of Selling

  • Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 1.30% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling pressure, as key support is being breached.
  • Next major support to the downside would be back within the $7000 price territory.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Extreme Narrow Conditions Subject To A Breakout

  • Ethereum price is trading marginally in the red, down 1.90% the session on Thursday.
  • ETH/USD trading within very narrow conditions, the daily range is $180-195.
  • The price continues to have difficulty trading to break down the resistance ahead of the big $200 mark.

Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD Testing A Critical Near-Term Daily Support

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.80% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • XRP/USD is within the control of the market bears, running towards its fifth consecutive session in the red. 
  • The price is trading at its lowest levels in almost two weeks. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency Earnings News Futures Forex Global Markets Tech

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Sally Beauty Holdings Receives A Downgrade From DA Davidson

GBP/USD Forecast: Neutral-To-Bullish