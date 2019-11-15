Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Barry Metzger

As Benzinga gears up for the biggest gathering of fintech executives and visionaries on Nov. 19 in New York City, the Benzinga Events team is highlighting the official listmakers who are being recognized at the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

Benzinga is proud to announce Barry Metzger, Senior Vice President of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), as a 2019 Fintech Listmaker. This executive is being awarded for Most Impactful Brokerage Executive.

About Barry

As the senior vice president of global, trading and advice at Charles Schwab, Barry leads a dynamic group of individuals across 13 locations, three in Asia, one in Europe and nine in the United States, who all share the same goal of putting their clients first no matter what.

Global, trading and advice is comprised of four unique businesses: Schwab’s international and global services team, Schwab trading services, Schwab futures and the planning and portfolio group, which includes Schwab’s private client offer.

Barry is responsible for driving retail growth and deepening client relationships through innovative solutions across several unique businesses: Schwab Trading Services, Schwab Futures, and the Planning and Portfolio Group, Schwab’s Private Client offer and wealth strategies group.

