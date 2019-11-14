China's Largest Insurer Blockchain Subsidiary Files For US IPO

OneConnect Financial Technology Ltd, a subsidiary of China’s largest insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd (OTC: PNGAY), filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

What Happened

The fintech company is aiming to raise up to $100 million in the IPO, its filing with the SEC suggests, with each share valued at $0.00001, at NASDAQ.

The IPO’s underwriters include Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), and Ping An among others.

The SoftBank Group Corporation (OTC: SFTBY)-backed start-up was looking to raise as much as $1 billion in its IPO, Reuters reported in August, nearly ten times the amount it has filed with the SEC.

The company’s attempts to go public in Hong Kong failed earlier this year, according to Reuters.

Big On Blockchain

OneConnect had more than 274 blockchain-related patents in China by June 2019 — the second-largest number of such patents in the country, according to cryptocurrency publication CoinDesk.

The company has eight research institutes and fifty labs dedicated to blockchain technology, CoinDesk reported.