Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China's Largest Insurer Blockchain Subsidiary Files For US IPO
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 14, 2019 7:20am   Comments
Share:
China's Largest Insurer Blockchain Subsidiary Files For US IPO

OneConnect Financial Technology Ltd, a subsidiary of China’s largest insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd (OTC: PNGAY), filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

What Happened

The fintech company is aiming to raise up to $100 million in the IPO, its filing with the SEC suggests, with each share valued at $0.00001, at NASDAQ.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

The IPO’s underwriters include Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), and Ping An among others.

The SoftBank Group Corporation (OTC: SFTBY)-backed start-up was looking to raise as much as $1 billion in its IPO, Reuters reported in August, nearly ten times the amount it has filed with the SEC. 

The company’s attempts to go public in Hong Kong failed earlier this year, according to Reuters.

Big On Blockchain 

OneConnect had more than 274 blockchain-related patents in China by June 2019 — the second-largest number of such patents in the country, according to cryptocurrency publication CoinDesk.

The company has eight research institutes and fifty labs dedicated to blockchain technology, CoinDesk reported.

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency Fintech News IPOs Global Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GS + HSBC)

12 Dow Stocks With At Least 2% Dividend Yields
Modulus Intros Margin Trading In White Label Exchange Solution
Experts Debate If Apple's Goldman Credit Card Has Sexist Credit Checks
Apple, Goldman Sachs Under Scrutiny For Alleged Discrimination In Apple Card Algorithm
Alibaba, FedEx And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 7
Former Wall Street Executive Is Still Hopeful About Crypto
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price Index, Fed Speakers