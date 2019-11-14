Here's Why the Crypto Community Is Excited About PornHub

Online payment service provider PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has discontinued support for adult content website PornHub, the latter said in a statement on Wednesday.

What Happened

This means that the models streaming on the platform will no longer be able to receive their payment through PayPal.

“We are all devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods,” PornHub said in a statement addressed to the models.

“If you have PayPal as your payout option please select a new method and update your information in your Model Settings tab,” the Canada-based company said in the blog post.

Opportunity For Crypto?

Members from the cryptocurrency community flooded PornHub’s Twitter following the announcement, asking the company to add further support to digital currencies as a mode of payment.

Leading digital assets exchange Binance’s CEO Chanpeng Zhao said that it sounds like an opportunity for the cryptocurrency industry to get involved.

The adult content platform already offers Verge Cryptocurrency (XVG) as a payout method on its platform.

We reached out to Pornhub for further comments.