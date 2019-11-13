Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/13/19
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD price is consolidating outside of bullish flag
- Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 0.50% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD price action is within consolidation mode, failing to attract commitment.
- The bulls must again breakdown and hold above the $9000 price mark for greater upside.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD and its $15 range will break explosively
- Ethereum price is trading marginally in the green, up 0.50% in the session on Wednesday.
- ETH/USD has been stuck within narrow trading conditions since October 26.
- There remains much in the way of a return to the $200 price mark.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD vulnerable to further downside risks
- Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.40% in the session on Wednesday.
- XRP/USD has bounced off critical daily support for now at $0.2700.
- The price is vulnerable to further downside risks following the ascending channel breach.
Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay
