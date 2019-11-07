Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 11/7/19
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD must break down $9200-9800 range or be punished
The Bitcoin price on Thursday is nursing losses of some 1.5% in the second part of the session. Price action continues to move within consolidation mode, following the strong surge north seen late October.
BTC/USD has been narrowing greatly, struggling to breakdown a big area of supply, which runs from $9200 up to $9800, ahead of the big $10,000 mark.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD back to moving within a bearish pennant
Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 2.40% the session on Thursday.
ETH/USD is back to moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to further potential downside pressure.
The bears failed to break down the strong barrier heading into $200.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears pressing for pennant retest
Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 4.30% the session on Thursday.
LTC/USD daily price action is heading for a retest of a breached bull pennant.
Critical support is eyed around the $60 price mark via the daily.
Image by MichaelWuensch from Pixabay
