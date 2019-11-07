Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 11/7/19

FXStreet  
November 07, 2019 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 11/7/19

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD must break down $9200-9800 range or be punished

The Bitcoin price on Thursday is nursing losses of some 1.5% in the second part of the session. Price action continues to move within consolidation mode, following the strong surge north seen late October.

BTC/USD has been narrowing greatly, struggling to breakdown a big area of supply, which runs from $9200 up to $9800, ahead of the big $10,000 mark.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD back to moving within a bearish pennant
Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 2.40% the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD is back to moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to further potential downside pressure. 

The bears failed to break down the strong barrier heading into $200.

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears pressing for pennant retest
Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 4.30%  the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD daily price action is heading for a retest of a breached bull pennant. 

Critical support is eyed around the $60 price mark via the daily.

Image by MichaelWuensch from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Unemployment Trends For Recent College Graduates Are Getting Worse