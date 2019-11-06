China Will Allow Cryptocurrency Mining

The People’s Republic of China has thought better of its plan to ban the mining of Bitcoin and other digital currencies in the country.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China dropped cryptocurrency mining from the list of industries that need to be “eliminated” from the country in the latest guidelines published on Wednesday, compared to an earlier draft issued in April that included mining.

There have been concerns over the amount of electricity mining, the computing process of cryptocurrency creation, consumes and the subsequent effect it has on climate change.

The apex economic regulatory body’s decision will provide relief to the mining industry. A research published in Oct. 2018 at the Florida International University suggested that just four pools based out of the country account for 64% of all cryptocurrency mining.

Cheap electricity has added incentive for miners to be allowed to function in the country.

Some of the world’s largest cryptocurrency mining manufacturers are also based in the country, including Bitmain and Canaan; both are currently seeking the U.S. IPO.