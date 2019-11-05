Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD The Big Barrier Of $9100 - 9500 Is Being Tested
- Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD price action is further narrowing within a pennant structure, subject to a breakout.
- Big supply area is seen running from $9100-9500, ahead of the psychological $10,000 mark.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Must Break Down $200
- Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 2.15% the session on Tuesday.
- ETH/USD has offered little in terms of volatility over the last 11 sessions, as the price consolidates.
- A strong barrier of resistance is observed at the psychological $200 mark, preventing further upside pressure.
Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD Bulls Having Another Go At $0.3000
- Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.65% in the session on Tuesday.
- XRP/USD running towards its second consecutive session in the green.
- Should the bulls break down 0.3000, it would likely open the door to a fresh wave of selling pressure.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
