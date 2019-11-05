Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap

FXStreet  
November 05, 2019 3:37pm   Comments
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD The Big Barrier Of $9100 - 9500 Is Being Tested

  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD price action is further narrowing within a pennant structure, subject to a breakout. 
  • Big supply area is seen running from $9100-9500, ahead of the psychological $10,000 mark.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Must Break Down $200

  • Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 2.15% the session on Tuesday.
  • ETH/USD has offered little in terms of volatility over the last 11 sessions, as the price consolidates. 
  • A strong barrier of resistance is observed at the psychological $200 mark, preventing further upside pressure.

Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD Bulls Having Another Go At $0.3000

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.65% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • XRP/USD running towards its second consecutive session in the green. 
  • Should the bulls break down 0.3000, it would likely open the door to a fresh wave of selling pressure.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto market EthereumCryptocurrency News Forex Global Markets

 

