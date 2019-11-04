Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap

FXStreet  
November 04, 2019 4:59pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap

Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD consolidating ahead of a potential explosive out

  • Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, down some 0.30% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD price action is moving within a narrowing pennant structure, subject to a breakout. 
  • Big resistance barrier should be noted at $9500, a breakdown here could provide a fresh wave to buying pressure.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD has an opportunity for greater heights

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 2.70% the session on Monday.

ETH/USD price action is largely narrowing, which has been in the case for going on six weeks now.

A strong barrier of resistance is observed at the psychological $200 mark.

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big $0.3000 barrier


Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.55% in the session on Friday. 

XRP/USD is struggling to push back above the $0.3000 price mark. 

Should the bulls break down 0.3000, it would likely open the door to a fresh wave of selling pressure.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto marketCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

GBP/USD Forecast: Heading Toward The 1.2820 Price Zone