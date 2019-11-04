Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nasdaq-Based Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Shuts Down
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 04, 2019 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Nasdaq-Based Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Shuts Down

DX.Exchange, the first cryptocurrency exchange desk to utilize Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) technology, is temporarily shutting down, the company announced on Sunday.

What Happened

The Estonia-based company’s board of directors is seeking either a merger or a sale of the platform. 
If it fails to do either of the above, the company says it will take “appropriate action.”
“The costs of providing the required level of security, support, and technology is not economically feasible on our own,” the company said.

Why It Matters

DX.Exchange, launched in Jan. 2019, utilized Nasdaq’s matching engine and financial information exchange to avoid the problem of double-spending and fake volumes that often plague cryptocurrency exchange desks, a digital assets publication CoinDesk reports.

The cryptocurrency startup partnered with MPS Marketplace Securities to let its users own real-world stocks using tokens. 

According to its concept, the users would own the cryptocurrency, while MPS would own the actual stocks. This would allow the users to get the same value on their tokens as the real stocks without having to buy them directly.

But Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) suspended MPS's license in Sept., and the company is no longer allowed to participate in any investment-related activity unless the CySEC changes its decision.

What's Next

DX.Exchange has suspended all new deposits and trading on its platform. The exchange desk has assured its clients that their funds are safe, and they can withdraw them through an established procedure before Nov. 15.

Posted-In: CoinDesk CySECCryptocurrency News Markets Tech Media ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NDAQ)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2019
Nasdaq Expands Options Offerings
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2019
IEX Calls It Quits In The Listing Business
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

58 Biggest Movers From Friday

World's Most Profitable Oil Company To Launch IPO