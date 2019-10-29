Mastercard Ticks Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.15 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 by 6.97%. This is a 20.79% increase over earnings of $1.78 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.42 billion by 1.81%. This is a 15.44% increase over sales of $3.898 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Visa Analysts Encouraged By Q4 Results, 2020 Guidance

MasterCard shares were trading up 1.11% at $279 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $293.69 and a 52-week low of $171.89.