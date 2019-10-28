Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During the morning session on Monday, 196 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) declined the most, as it traded down 10.22% after hitting a new 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $144.64 on Monday, moving up 2.58%.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares set a new yearly high of $247.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,289.28. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares set a new yearly high of $126.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- AT&T (NYSE: T) shares set a new yearly high of $38.76 this morning. The stock was up 4.78% on the session.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.97.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares hit $73.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares hit $144.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit $469.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares set a new yearly high of $147.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $215.49.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $580.10. Shares traded up 0.59%.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $172.68 on Monday morning, moving down 1.11%.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.91. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit $56.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.05 on Monday morning, moving up 3.35%.
- BB&T (NYSE: BBT) shares were up 0.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.98.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.85 Monday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares hit a yearly high of $45.43. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $272.60. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
- SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.58 on Monday morning, moving up 0.87%.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares hit $179.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $171.46 on Monday, moving up 1.44%.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $77.22. Shares traded up 0.85%.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.35. Shares traded up 0.3%.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $192.19.
- National Bank of Canada (OTC: NTIOF) shares were up 2.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.92.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares were up 1.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.53.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $102.44 with a daily change of up 0.74%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares were up 1.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.00.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.98 Monday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Intact Financial (OTC: IFCZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.67 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.05 on Monday, moving up 0.14%.
- CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $126.58 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.02 Monday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit a yearly high of $102.85. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.78 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares set a new yearly high of $57.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
- Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares broke to $188.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $94.50 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.88. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $117.56. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.93. Shares traded up 0.8%.
- Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a yearly high of $127.47. The stock traded up 30.79% on the session.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.55 on Monday morning, moving up 0.98%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.98 on Monday, moving up 0.66%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.89.
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares set a new yearly high of $82.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.14.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.88 Monday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares set a new yearly high of $58.80 this morning. The stock was up 16.54% on the session.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,324.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
- Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares hit a yearly high of $117.53. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.72.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.19 on Monday morning, moving up 1.4%.
- InterXion Holding (NYSE: INXN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
- New York Community Banc (NYSE: NYCB) shares broke to $13.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.
- Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $120.18 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.12 on Monday morning, moving up 2.11%.
- Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.50. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
- Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.77.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares set a new yearly high of $92.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares were up 1.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $499.67 for a change of up 1.17%.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.06. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.08 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.45 on Monday, moving up 1.34%.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.36 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 3.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.04.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
- Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares were up 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.64.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.17 on Monday, moving up 3.62%.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.22 on Monday morning, moving up 2.57%.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.68. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares set a new yearly high of $95.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.9% on the session.
- Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares were up 2.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.66.
- Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRO) shares set a new yearly high of $27.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $196.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
- Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.24 on Monday morning, moving up 2.76%.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.01 Monday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
- Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.88 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
- Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.21 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares set a new yearly high of $190.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $68.00 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares hit $29.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.08%.
- Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares hit $57.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.94 Monday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
- Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares broke to $51.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares were up 1.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.88 for a change of up 1.47%.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares were up 2.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $168.50 for a change of up 2.43%.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) shares set a new yearly high of $30.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.84.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.93 on Monday, moving up 2.56%.
- Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) shares hit a yearly high of $30.26. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares broke to $44.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.13%.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.44 on Monday morning, moving up 1.43%.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.16 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were up 0.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.91.
- Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) shares hit a yearly high of $34.23. The stock traded up 2.97% on the session.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.99. Shares traded up 0.59%.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit $43.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares set a new yearly high of $63.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $143.16.
- Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares broke to $66.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.03%.
- Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.00 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares were up 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.25 for a change of up 0.05%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were up 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.55.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $114.00. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares broke to $34.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
- Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) shares hit $45.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares set a new yearly high of $21.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.91 on Monday, moving up 3.1%.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.51 on Monday morning, moving up 0.52%.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares were up 2.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.52 for a change of up 2.23%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.41. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.83 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.
- GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.99.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares were up 1.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.73.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.61%.
- Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares hit a yearly high of $46.23. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.87 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.24%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.40 on Monday, moving up 1.77%.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $39.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares hit a yearly high of $24.39. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.78%.
- Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $12.11 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $7.75 this morning. The stock was up 5.75% on the session.
- InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.35 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.20 on Monday morning, moving up 2.15%.
- Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares broke to $40.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.21%.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares hit a yearly high of $29.96. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares were up 1.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.54.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares hit a yearly high of $11.20. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.90. Shares traded up 2.32%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.98 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.00. The stock traded down 0.76% on the session.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.40 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.50. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares set a new yearly high of $29.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Monday morning, moving up 4.21%.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.23. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.78. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.29. Shares traded up 2.12%.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.41 with a daily change of down 0.46%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.30. The stock was up 6.29% for the day.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares were up 1.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.06 for a change of up 1.84%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.24. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares hit a yearly high of $2.26. The stock traded up 3.2% on the session.
- Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.23 Monday. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.
- Trisura Gr (OTC: TRRSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.20 with a daily change of up 3.97%.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.99.
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares hit $55.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.
- Bear Creek Mining (OTC: BCEKF) shares hit $2.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
- Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.35 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
- Africa Energy (OTC: HPMCF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.23. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
- Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.17 on Monday morning, moving up 1.43%.
- Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.40 on Monday, moving up 4.22%.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.74 with a daily change of up 21.37%.
- StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.50. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.
- Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYIP) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.99. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.46. The stock was up 14.95% for the day.
- Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.27. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTC: MCBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.50 with a daily change of up 1.98%.
- Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Monday morning, moving up 2.57%.
- KBL Merger IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.56. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares were up 4.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 for a change of up 4.06%.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares were up 11.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.90 for a change of up 11.73%.
- Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.26. The stock was up 6.34% for the day.
- New Oroperu Resources (OTC: NOPUF) shares broke to $0.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.72%.
- Trigon Metals (OTC: PNTZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.15 with a daily change of up 108.22%.
- Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.64%.
- Metwood (OTC: MTWD) shares were up 12.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.55.
- Qualibou Energy (OTC: QALB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.13 on Monday morning, moving down 10.22%.
- OjO Electric (OTC: AZNVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.65 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Kid Castle Educational (OTC: KDCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.21 on Monday morning, moving up 67.45%.
- Kendall Square Research (OTC: KSQR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Monday morning, moving up 25.0%.
- Commodore International (OTC: CDRL) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0041 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
- SouthPeak Interactive (OTC: SOPK) shares set a new yearly high of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 7.14% on the session.
- XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL) shares were up 19.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.00166.
If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.
