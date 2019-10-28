Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2019 10:51am   Comments
Share:

During the morning session on Monday, 196 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) declined the most, as it traded down 10.22% after hitting a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $144.64 on Monday, moving up 2.58%.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares set a new yearly high of $247.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,289.28. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares set a new yearly high of $126.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • AT&T (NYSE: T) shares set a new yearly high of $38.76 this morning. The stock was up 4.78% on the session.
  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.97.
  • Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares hit $73.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
  • United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares hit $144.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit $469.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares set a new yearly high of $147.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $215.49.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $580.10. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $172.68 on Monday morning, moving down 1.11%.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.91. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit $56.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.05 on Monday morning, moving up 3.35%.
  • BB&T (NYSE: BBT) shares were up 0.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.98.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.85 Monday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares hit a yearly high of $45.43. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $272.60. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
  • SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.58 on Monday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares hit $179.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $171.46 on Monday, moving up 1.44%.
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $77.22. Shares traded up 0.85%.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.35. Shares traded up 0.3%.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $192.19.
  • National Bank of Canada (OTC: NTIOF) shares were up 2.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.92.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares were up 1.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.53.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $102.44 with a daily change of up 0.74%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares were up 1.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.00.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.98 Monday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • Intact Financial (OTC: IFCZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.67 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.05 on Monday, moving up 0.14%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $126.58 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.02 Monday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit a yearly high of $102.85. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.78 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares set a new yearly high of $57.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares broke to $188.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $94.50 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.88. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $117.56. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.93. Shares traded up 0.8%.
  • Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a yearly high of $127.47. The stock traded up 30.79% on the session.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.55 on Monday morning, moving up 0.98%.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.98 on Monday, moving up 0.66%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.89.
  • RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares set a new yearly high of $82.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.14.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.88 Monday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares set a new yearly high of $58.80 this morning. The stock was up 16.54% on the session.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,324.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares hit a yearly high of $117.53. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
  • GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.72.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.19 on Monday morning, moving up 1.4%.
  • InterXion Holding (NYSE: INXN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • New York Community Banc (NYSE: NYCB) shares broke to $13.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $120.18 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
  • Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.12 on Monday morning, moving up 2.11%.
  • Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.50. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.77.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares set a new yearly high of $92.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares were up 1.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $499.67 for a change of up 1.17%.
  • MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.06. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
  • TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.08 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.45 on Monday, moving up 1.34%.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.36 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 3.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.04.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares were up 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.64.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.17 on Monday, moving up 3.62%.
  • Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.22 on Monday morning, moving up 2.57%.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.68. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares set a new yearly high of $95.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.9% on the session.
  • Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares were up 2.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.66.
  • Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRO) shares set a new yearly high of $27.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $196.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
  • Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.24 on Monday morning, moving up 2.76%.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.01 Monday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
  • Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.88 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.21 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares set a new yearly high of $190.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $68.00 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares hit $29.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.08%.
  • Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares hit $57.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.94 Monday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
  • Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares broke to $51.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares were up 1.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.88 for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares were up 2.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $168.50 for a change of up 2.43%.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) shares set a new yearly high of $30.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.
  • Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.84.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.93 on Monday, moving up 2.56%.
  • Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) shares hit a yearly high of $30.26. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares broke to $44.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.13%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.44 on Monday morning, moving up 1.43%.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.16 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were up 0.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.91.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) shares hit a yearly high of $34.23. The stock traded up 2.97% on the session.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.99. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit $43.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares set a new yearly high of $63.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $143.16.
  • Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares broke to $66.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.03%.
  • Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.00 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares were up 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.25 for a change of up 0.05%.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were up 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.55.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $114.00. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares broke to $34.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) shares hit $45.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.
  • TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares set a new yearly high of $21.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.91 on Monday, moving up 3.1%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.51 on Monday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares were up 2.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.52 for a change of up 2.23%.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.41. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.83 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.
  • GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.99.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares were up 1.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.73.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.61%.
  • Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares hit a yearly high of $46.23. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.87 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.24%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.40 on Monday, moving up 1.77%.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $39.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares hit a yearly high of $24.39. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.78%.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $12.11 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session.
  • Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $7.75 this morning. The stock was up 5.75% on the session.
  • InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.35 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.20 on Monday morning, moving up 2.15%.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares broke to $40.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.21%.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares hit a yearly high of $29.96. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares were up 1.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.54.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares hit a yearly high of $11.20. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.
  • International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.90. Shares traded up 2.32%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.98 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.00. The stock traded down 0.76% on the session.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.40 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.50. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
  • Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares set a new yearly high of $29.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Monday morning, moving up 4.21%.
  • PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.23. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.78. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.29. Shares traded up 2.12%.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.41 with a daily change of down 0.46%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.30. The stock was up 6.29% for the day.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares were up 1.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.06 for a change of up 1.84%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.24. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
  • Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares hit a yearly high of $2.26. The stock traded up 3.2% on the session.
  • Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.23 Monday. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.
  • Trisura Gr (OTC: TRRSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.20 with a daily change of up 3.97%.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.99.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
  • FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares hit $55.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.
  • Bear Creek Mining (OTC: BCEKF) shares hit $2.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.35 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
  • Africa Energy (OTC: HPMCF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.23. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
  • Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.17 on Monday morning, moving up 1.43%.
  • Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.40 on Monday, moving up 4.22%.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.74 with a daily change of up 21.37%.
  • StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.50. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.
  • Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYIP) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.99. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.46. The stock was up 14.95% for the day.
  • Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.27. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTC: MCBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.50 with a daily change of up 1.98%.
  • Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Monday morning, moving up 2.57%.
  • KBL Merger IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.56. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares were up 4.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 for a change of up 4.06%.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares were up 11.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.90 for a change of up 11.73%.
  • Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.26. The stock was up 6.34% for the day.
  • New Oroperu Resources (OTC: NOPUF) shares broke to $0.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.72%.
  • Trigon Metals (OTC: PNTZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.15 with a daily change of up 108.22%.
  • Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.64%.
  • Metwood (OTC: MTWD) shares were up 12.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.55.
  • Qualibou Energy (OTC: QALB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.13 on Monday morning, moving down 10.22%.
  • OjO Electric (OTC: AZNVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.65 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Kid Castle Educational (OTC: KDCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.21 on Monday morning, moving up 67.45%.
  • Kendall Square Research (OTC: KSQR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Monday morning, moving up 25.0%.
  • Commodore International (OTC: CDRL) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0041 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
  • SouthPeak Interactive (OTC: SOPK) shares set a new yearly high of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 7.14% on the session.
  • XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL) shares were up 19.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.00166.

If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsCryptocurrency News Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAN)

How The Hong Kong Protests Are Landing Companies In Hot Water
Another Bonanza Earnings Week As Apple Looms, With Fed, Payrolls Also On Weekly Agenda
Spotify Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Throws Some Shade at Apple And Amazon
Barron's Picks And Pans: Altria, Square, Walmart And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Tesla Short Sellers Take $1.4B Earnings Hit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution