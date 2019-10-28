Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During the morning session on Monday, 196 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) declined the most, as it traded down 10.22% after hitting a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $144.64 on Monday, moving up 2.58%.

If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.