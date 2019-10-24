Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 122 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL).
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 6.02%.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $244.65.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.46. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $207.62 on Thursday, moving up 2.38%.
- Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.31. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.26. Shares traded up 6.02%.
- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.63%.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) stock set a new 52-week high of $235.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.12%.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were up 2.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.90.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.19. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $252.10. The stock traded up 9.67% on the session.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $420.64. The stock traded up 8.73% on the session.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.92. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares were up 7.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.86 for a change of up 7.96%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a yearly high of $103.64. The stock traded down 1.45% on the session.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $158.58. Shares traded down 0.04%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.01.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares were up 1.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.14 for a change of up 1.01%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares were up 7.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.08 for a change of up 7.9%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares broke to $24.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
- STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.88 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $154.00 Thursday. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.68. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.83. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares set a new yearly high of $58.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $414.91 for a change of down 0.03%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares hit a yearly high of $59.45. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.
- Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $139.23. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.72 Thursday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares set a new yearly high of $61.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares were up 9.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.83.
- Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.14. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares set a new yearly high of $104.67 this morning. The stock was up 13.33% on the session.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $40.90 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $91.50 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $129.88 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
- Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.40 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
- Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares were up 0.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.57 for a change of up 0.92%.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.38 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.00 on Thursday, moving down 0.33%.
- Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.96. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.
- Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.41%.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.30. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.87 on Thursday, moving down 1.9%.
- National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares hit a yearly high of $86.37. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.93. Shares traded down 0.69%.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.41. Shares traded flat%.
- Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares broke to $32.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.86%.
- Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.07%.
- RH (NYSE: RH) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.88. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.51 Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $154.38. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%.
- Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.79. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
- Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.33%.
- LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.02%.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.67 for a change of down 1.2%.
- Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $105.64. Shares traded up 13.1%.
- LegacyTexas Financial Gr (NASDAQ: LTXB) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.40 on Thursday, moving down 0.55%.
- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares hit $69.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.28%.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares broke to $61.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.
- Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares were up 9.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.74 for a change of up 9.64%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares were up 1.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.84 for a change of up 1.91%.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares were up 13.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.00.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTM) shares broke to $25.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were down 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.00 for a change of down 0.39%.
- Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.28. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares hit a yearly high of $21.25. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.31. Shares traded up 1.03%.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.86 on Thursday, moving up 4.85%.
- Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares hit a yearly high of $49.85. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
- H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.75. Shares traded up 6.13%.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares set a new yearly high of $34.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.02.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.82 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.1%.
- DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.90.
- Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.47. Shares traded up 0.23%.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.75 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.00. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.70. Shares traded up 0.89%.
- Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.37%.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.99. The stock traded up 5.79% on the session.
- Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares broke to $11.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares broke to $7.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.02%.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares were up 3.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.01.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.03%.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.42 on Thursday, moving up 8.39%.
- Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares set a new yearly high of $16.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.53 Thursday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.
- Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.48.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.82. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.85. The stock was up 5.85% for the day.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares hit $4.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.06%.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.18. Shares traded down 0.77%.
- Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares hit $29.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.
- Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.95 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
- Rand Worldwide (OTC: RWWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.50. The stock traded up 13.17% on the session.
- Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares hit $17.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%.
- Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.38. Shares traded up 1.58%.
- Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) shares were up 5.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22 for a change of up 5.83%.
- VDO-PH International (OTC: VDPH) shares hit a yearly high of $0.11. The stock traded up 37.5% on the session.
- Promithian Global (OTC: PGVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.55. The stock was up 2.13% for the day.
- CalWest Bancorp (OTC: CALW) shares hit a yearly high of $0.45. The stock traded up 7.14% on the session.
- Wireless Data Solns (OTC: WDSL) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.00.
- Canal Capital (OTC: COWP) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.38. The stock was flat% for the day.
- XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.00145 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 14.29%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
