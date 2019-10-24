Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 122 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL) .

. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) 's stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 6.02%.

's stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 6.02%.



The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $244.65.

shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $244.65. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.46. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $31.46. The stock was down 0.38% for the day. Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $207.62 on Thursday, moving up 2.38%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $207.62 on Thursday, moving up 2.38%. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.31. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.31. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.26. Shares traded up 6.02%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.26. Shares traded up 6.02%. American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.63%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $95.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.63%. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) stock set a new 52-week high of $235.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.12%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $235.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.12%. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were up 2.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.90.

shares were up 2.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.90. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.19. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.19. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $252.10. The stock traded up 9.67% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $252.10. The stock traded up 9.67% on the session. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $420.64. The stock traded up 8.73% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $420.64. The stock traded up 8.73% on the session. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.92. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $120.92. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.42%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares were up 7.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.86 for a change of up 7.96%.

shares were up 7.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.86 for a change of up 7.96%. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a yearly high of $103.64. The stock traded down 1.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $103.64. The stock traded down 1.45% on the session. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $158.58. Shares traded down 0.04%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $158.58. Shares traded down 0.04%. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.01.

shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.01. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares were up 1.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.14 for a change of up 1.01%.

shares were up 1.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.14 for a change of up 1.01%. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $40.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares were up 7.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.08 for a change of up 7.9%.

shares were up 7.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.08 for a change of up 7.9%. The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares broke to $24.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.

shares broke to $24.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.88 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $38.88 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $154.00 Thursday. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $154.00 Thursday. The stock was down 0.95% for the day. Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.68. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $80.68. The stock was up 2.06% for the day. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.83. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $127.83. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares set a new yearly high of $58.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $58.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session. Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $414.91 for a change of down 0.03%.

shares were down 0.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $414.91 for a change of down 0.03%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares hit a yearly high of $59.45. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $59.45. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session. Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $139.23. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $139.23. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.72 Thursday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $38.72 Thursday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares set a new yearly high of $61.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $61.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares were up 9.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.83.

shares were up 9.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.83. Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.14. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.14. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares set a new yearly high of $104.67 this morning. The stock was up 13.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $104.67 this morning. The stock was up 13.33% on the session. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.42%. First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $40.90 with a daily change of up 1.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $40.90 with a daily change of up 1.06%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $91.50 with a daily change of up 0.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $91.50 with a daily change of up 0.26%. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $129.88 with a daily change of up 0.44%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $129.88 with a daily change of up 0.44%. Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.40 with a daily change of up 1.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.40 with a daily change of up 1.2%. Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares were up 0.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.57 for a change of up 0.92%.

shares were up 0.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.57 for a change of up 0.92%. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.38 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.38 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%. CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.00 on Thursday, moving down 0.33%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $123.00 on Thursday, moving down 0.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.96. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $23.96. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%. Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $148.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%. FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.41%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.30. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.30. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session. United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.87 on Thursday, moving down 1.9%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $78.87 on Thursday, moving down 1.9%. National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares hit a yearly high of $86.37. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $86.37. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session. Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.93. Shares traded down 0.69%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.93. Shares traded down 0.69%. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.41. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.41. Shares traded flat%. Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares broke to $32.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.86%.

shares broke to $32.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.86%. Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.07%. RH (NYSE: RH) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.88. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $186.88. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.51 Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $74.51 Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $154.38. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $154.38. The stock was up 2.29% for the day. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $29.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%. Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $57.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%. Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.79. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $27.79. The stock was up 1.59% for the day. Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.33%. LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.02%. United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.67 for a change of down 1.2%.

shares were down 1.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.67 for a change of down 1.2%. Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $105.64. Shares traded up 13.1%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $105.64. Shares traded up 13.1%. LegacyTexas Financial Gr (NASDAQ: LTXB) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.40 on Thursday, moving down 0.55%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $45.40 on Thursday, moving down 0.55%. Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares hit $69.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.28%.

shares hit $69.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.28%. SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $42.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares broke to $61.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.

shares broke to $61.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%. Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares were up 9.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.74 for a change of up 9.64%.

shares were up 9.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.74 for a change of up 9.64%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares were up 1.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.84 for a change of up 1.91%.

shares were up 1.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.84 for a change of up 1.91%. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares were up 13.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.00.

shares were up 13.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.00. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTM) shares broke to $25.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

shares broke to $25.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were down 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.00 for a change of down 0.39%.

shares were down 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.00 for a change of down 0.39%. Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.28. Shares traded up 0.12%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.28. Shares traded up 0.12%. TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares hit a yearly high of $21.25. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.25. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.31. Shares traded up 1.03%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.31. Shares traded up 1.03%. Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.86 on Thursday, moving up 4.85%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $32.86 on Thursday, moving up 4.85%. Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares hit a yearly high of $49.85. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $49.85. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session. M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%. H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.75. Shares traded up 6.13%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.75. Shares traded up 6.13%. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $19.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares set a new yearly high of $34.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $34.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.02.

shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.02. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.82 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.1%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $33.82 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.1%. DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.90.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.90. Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.47. Shares traded up 0.23%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.47. Shares traded up 0.23%. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.75 with a daily change of up 0.83%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.75 with a daily change of up 0.83%. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.00. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $17.00. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.70. Shares traded up 0.89%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.70. Shares traded up 0.89%. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.37%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.37%. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.99. The stock traded up 5.79% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.99. The stock traded up 5.79% on the session. Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares broke to $11.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.

shares broke to $11.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%. Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares broke to $7.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.02%.

shares broke to $7.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.02%. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares were up 3.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.01.

shares were up 3.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.01. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.03%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.03%. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.42 on Thursday, moving up 8.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.42 on Thursday, moving up 8.39%. Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares set a new yearly high of $16.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $16.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.53 Thursday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $17.53 Thursday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.48.

shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.48. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.82. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.82. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.85. The stock was up 5.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.85. The stock was up 5.85% for the day. Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00.

shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00. Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares hit $4.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.06%.

shares hit $4.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.06%. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.18. Shares traded down 0.77%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.18. Shares traded down 0.77%. Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares hit $29.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.

shares hit $29.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%. Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.95 with a daily change of up 0.35%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.95 with a daily change of up 0.35%. Rand Worldwide (OTC: RWWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.50. The stock traded up 13.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.50. The stock traded up 13.17% on the session. Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares hit $17.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%.

shares hit $17.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%. Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.38. Shares traded up 1.58%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.38. Shares traded up 1.58%. Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) shares were up 5.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22 for a change of up 5.83%.

shares were up 5.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22 for a change of up 5.83%. VDO-PH International (OTC: VDPH) shares hit a yearly high of $0.11. The stock traded up 37.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.11. The stock traded up 37.5% on the session. Promithian Global (OTC: PGVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.55. The stock was up 2.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $2.55. The stock was up 2.13% for the day. CalWest Bancorp (OTC: CALW) shares hit a yearly high of $0.45. The stock traded up 7.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.45. The stock traded up 7.14% on the session. Wireless Data Solns (OTC: WDSL) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.00.

shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.00. Canal Capital (OTC: COWP) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.38. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.38. The stock was flat% for the day. XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.00145 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 14.29%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!