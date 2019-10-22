Bitcoin Derivatives Demand Is Growing In 2019 Despite ETF Refusals; Market Shows Maturity?

2019 has been a fascinating year in the development of the cryptocurrency markets. 2017 and 2018 represented a kind of rapid-fire version of the typical economic boom-and-bust cycle. However, 2019 has seen the markets for Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies enter a new phase of maturity. So much so, that they’re now coming to more closely represent the traditional financial markets.

One obvious maturity indicator is volatility. The Bitcoin volatility index shows that price fluctuations have been lessening significantly over time. Of course, by the standards of most fiat currencies, it’s still highly volatile, and peaks and troughs still occur. For example, in June when Bitcoin suddenly spiked above $13,000. However, for the most part, 2019 has seen extended periods come to pass without the kinds of significant swings that have been typical for most of Bitcoin’s lifetime.

This year, Bitcoin dominance has also risen to levels unseen since before the ICO boom of 2017. In early September, Bitcoin accounted for over 70 percent of the total cryptocurrency market cap for the first time in over two and a half years.

This dominance is intriguing, as there are many more altcoins around these days than there were pre-boom, so it implies investors are shunning altcoins in favor of Bitcoin. The influx of institutional interest in Bitcoin over this year would account for that, as institutions prefer Bitcoin as a more established asset than altcoins.

Data from Grayscale Investments illustrates this institutional preference for Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency investment services provider recently published its quarterly report showing an acceleration in institutional investment in Bitcoin during this year.

Source: Grayscale Investments

Crypto-Derivatives Are Creating More Choice for Investors

One attraction for institutional traders and investors is the increasing availability of cryptocurrency derivative products, which provide vehicles similar to those on the traditional financial markets. These are still relatively new, given CME and Cboe only introduced the first cash-settled Bitcoin futures for institutions at the end of 2017.

Cboe since dropped out of the market, which it may be regretting since CME has been reporting growing trading figures this year.

Institutional interest in CME Bitcoin futures (BTC) continued to build in Q3 with a record number of large open interest holders (25+ BTC).https://t.co/cL8LDNrNl6 pic.twitter.com/XbizEvOyAu — CMEGroup (@CMEGroup) October 11, 2019

In May, CME also reported a record trading month on Bitcoin futures, and by July, it had traded over 2 million contracts.

These successes were replicated in the retail markets, as well. BitMEX, which has the biggest market share in retail Bitcoin futures, underwent a record trading day in June with over $1bn in open interest.

Furthermore, 2019 has seen an increasing number of trading platforms enter the crypto-derivatives markets. Binance has recently launched its futures offering, and Kraken acquired British crypto futures exchange Cryptofacilities in March, later rebranding to Kraken Futures. Other new entrants include Bybit and Coinflex. It’s fair to say the market is growing fast.

What Options for Options?

Despite the rapid expansion of cryptocurrency futures, options are still a relatively unexplored market, indicating that the development of crypto derivatives is still very much evolving. Although there are now a small handful of exchanges offering options to retail traders, Dutch-owned Deribit was the first to market and continues to dominate the space. It started out in 2016, providing European-style cash-settled options, along with futures, backed by Bitcoin. Earlier this year, it started offering Ethereum-backed options and futures too.

Deribit has also been expanding its footprint in other areas. For example, it recently partnered up with Paradigm to offer a block trading solution to institutional investors. Previously, traders would have to agree to a block trade off the books using a messaging app, then carry it out privately. The new solution enables the discussion via Paradigm’s chat interface, and the deal is then executed by Deribit off the order book.

Image Sourced from Pixabay