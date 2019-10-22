Merrill Intros DatasiteOne Marketing Tool, Addressing Early Stage M&A Needs

Merrill Corp., a SaaS solution for the M&A lifecycle, introduced DatasiteOne Marketing on Tuesday, an investment banking and advisory tool for identifying, marketing and tracking buyers.

DatasiteOne Marketing addresses early stage asset marketing processes for dealmakers, including buyer outreach, workflow tracking and reporting, document management and email content customization.

"This has been a watershed year for Merrill in terms of revenue growth and product innovation, a significant feat given our recent transformation to a purely cloud-based technology provider for the M&A industry," Merrill CEO Rusty Wiley said in a statement.

“The release of DatasiteOne Marketing is an integral piece of our vision to surround the M&A life cycle with technology and insight, and we’re incredibly excited to offer customers another sophisticated tool to help them get deals done faster with better outcomes.”

The new solution comes after a series of additional enhancements to Merrill’s DatasiteOne Diligence, which it said is used in more than 170 countries.

“We’re expanding our product offerings based on market demand for a single vendor that can deliver truly integrated M&A technology solutions,” Thomas Fredell, chief product officer at Merrill, said in a statement.

“Merrill continues to innovate to address customer needs in areas such as redaction. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop for M&A professionals, with the industry’s best applications for streamlined asset marketing, deal prep and due diligence.”

Related Links:

Increasing Market Transparency With dxFeed's Liquidity Detection Systems

Veem Leverages Blockchain, Bitcoin In Global Payments Space