Increasing Market Transparency With dxFeed's Liquidity Detection Systems

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is dxFeed, a market data analytics firm.

Background

Launched in 2016, the German Devexperts subsidiary delivers market data and services to buy- and sell-side institutions, traders, analysts, portfolio managers and quants.

The firm specializes in equities, derivatives, futures, options, FX, indices, and cryptocurrencies; dxFeed streams financial information for more than 1.7 million instruments.

Recent Developments

In March, R.J. O’Brien & Associates, a futures brokerage and clearing firm, announced that its private client division is offering Orion Trading Systems’ trading platform powered by dxFeed.

“We are excited to partner with Orion Trading Systems to provide quality services and an advanced data ecosystem to RJO Futures’ traders on the Orion Multi-Trader platform," dxFeed CEO Oleg Solodukhin said in a statement.

"We are dedicated to driving innovation and empowering our clients to connect and access the global markets, and we thank Orion Trading Systems for this partnership opportunity.”

As a result of this development, dxFeed will allow RJO’s Orion Multi-Trader users access to real-time, actionable market data insights, including charting and depth of market data.

Going Forward

dxFeed aims to improve upon transparency in the financial markets. After multiple requests from clients, the firm is developing custom market data solutions that detect hidden liquidity on financial markets, such as tools that predict the total size of iceberg orders.

