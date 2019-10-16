Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ETH/USD Bearish Flag Breakout
Ken Chigbo  
October 16, 2019 11:47am   Comments
Share:
ETH/USD Bearish Flag Breakout
  • Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 3.30% the session on Wednesday.
  • ETH/USD is breaking out from a bearish flag structure, which is inviting further sellers. 
  • The price has struggled to escape a bearish trend since June, rallies continue to be sold.

ETH/USD daily chart
Price action has breached a bearish flag structure, leaving the door open to another wave of selling.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart
A near-term bearish pennant structure has been breached via the 60-minute chart view.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Crypto Etheruem FXStreetCryptocurrency News Forex Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

JB Hunt Sees Some Cost Headwinds From Digital Transformation