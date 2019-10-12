Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Facebook, Nike And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker, a mining giant and a recent IPO.

Bearish calls included beleaguered health care and aerospace leaders.

After being in the red for much of the week, the major U.S. indexes found some help in the form of renewed optimism that trade issues might improve and ended the week marginally higher, led by the Dow Jones industrials with a 1.2% gain.

The week started with a surprise foreign policy decision from the White House, which did little to distract from the president's other little problem.

A beleaguered utility received bad news and a struggling conglomerate provided some bad news. Bitcoin turned 10 years old.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Analyst surveys continue to show the new Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone maintaining its leading market share, according to Wayne Duggan's "Apple Analyst Raises Price Target, Cites Strong iPhone 11 Sales."

In "Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why one key analyst sees plenty of near-term upside potential in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

"UBS Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan On Sell-Off, Projects Rising Copper Prices" by Priya Nigam shows why Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) seems poised to outperform peers in the back half of the year.

Dave Royse's "Peloton's Worth A Ride, Baird Says In Bullish Initiation" shares why a large potential market and disruptive platform of the newly public Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) has one analyst impressed.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "A Trump Impeachment Would Cause The Market To Rally" and "Bank Of America Reiterates Buy On Levi Strauss After Q3 Earnings Beat."

Bears

Check out the bearish bets made on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) in "Big Tech Earnings Season: Here's How Large Options Traders Are Positioning" by Wayne Duggan.

Shanthi Rexaline's "American Airlines Pushes Back Return Of Grounded Boeing 737 MAX To January" takes a look how the hits to Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) over its grounded 737 Max keep on coming.

In Brett Hershman's "Shoe Expert: NBA Fallout In China Could Lead To Consumers Ditching Nike, Under Armour," find out whether Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and others will get pulled into the controversy.

"Johnson & Johnson Hit With $8B Verdict In Risperdal Lawsuit" by Elizabeth Balboa examines what the second legal payout this month means for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and whether the case will go the U.S. Supreme Court.

Be sure to check out "Mizuho Stays Neutral On FireEye, Cites 'Low Organic Growth Profile'" and "UBS Downgrades United Rentals On Slowing Business Momentum" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

