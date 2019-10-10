ETH/USD Consolidating Following The Big Bull Range Breakout
- Ethereum price is trading in the red marginally, down 0.60% the session on Thursday.
- ETH/USD is moving within consolidation mode following the strong range brekaout on Wednesday.
- The next major area of attraction for the bulls will likely be the pychological $200 mark.
ETH/USD daily chart
The next barrier for the bulls to tackle is seen at the range of $200-205, the price may first be subject to a retest of the breached two-week range, down at $180.
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
Important 60-minute support is observed at the $188 mark, failure to hold will invite a near-term wave of selling pressure.
Spot rate: 191.79
Relative change: -0.60%
High: 194.86
Low: 187.71
