ETH/USD Consolidating Following The Big Bull Range Breakout

Ethereum price is trading in the red marginally, down 0.60% the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD is moving within consolidation mode following the strong range brekaout on Wednesday.

The next major area of attraction for the bulls will likely be the pychological $200 mark.

ETH/USD daily chart

The next barrier for the bulls to tackle is seen at the range of $200-205, the price may first be subject to a retest of the breached two-week range, down at $180.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

Important 60-minute support is observed at the $188 mark, failure to hold will invite a near-term wave of selling pressure.

Spot rate: 191.79

Relative change: -0.60%

High: 194.86

Low: 187.71

