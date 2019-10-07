XRP/USD Bulls Produce Escape From A Bearish Pennant
- Ripple's XRP price is trading up with gains of some 8.50% in the session on Monday.
- XRP/USD price has smashed out from a bearish pennant structure via the daily chart view.
- Upside was capped at $0.2600 however a breakout of this daily resistance has been seen.
XRP/USD daily chart
The price was moving within a bearish penannt structure since 25 September, however, managing to break free from this in the session on Sunday and then extending north on Monday.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
Price action has broken out from a narrowing range-block formation via the 60-minute chart.
Spot rate: 0.2463
Relative change: +8.80%
High: 0.2793
Low: 0.2538
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General