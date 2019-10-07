Market Overview

XRP/USD Bulls Produce Escape From A Bearish Pennant
Ken Chigbo  
October 07, 2019 11:14am   Comments
XRP/USD Bulls Produce Escape From A Bearish Pennant
  • Ripple's XRP price is trading up with gains of some 8.50% in the session on Monday. 
  • XRP/USD price has smashed out from a bearish pennant structure via the daily chart view. 
  • Upside was capped at $0.2600 however a breakout of this daily resistance has been seen.

XRP/USD daily chart
The price was moving within a bearish penannt structure since 25 September, however, managing to break free from this in the session on Sunday and then extending north on Monday. 


XRP/USD 60-minute chart
Price action has broken out from a narrowing range-block formation via the 60-minute chart.

 
Spot rate:                 0.2463
Relative change:      +8.80%

High:                         0.2793

Low:                          0.2538

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

