'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 20

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Amy Raskin recommended IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) as a buy. She said that the stock has done really well so far this year, but there is a lot more to go.

Shannon Saccocia thinks that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is a buy. She said that Bitcoin is going to be on CME.

Jim Lebenthal likes Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

