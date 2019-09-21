'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 20
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Amy Raskin recommended IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) as a buy. She said that the stock has done really well so far this year, but there is a lot more to go.
Shannon Saccocia thinks that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is a buy. She said that Bitcoin is going to be on CME.
Jim Lebenthal likes Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).
Posted-In: Amy Raskin CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Shannon SaccociaCryptocurrency Markets Media
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.