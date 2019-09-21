'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 20

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Amy Raskin recommended IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) as a buy. She said that the stock has done really well so far this year, but there is a lot more to go.

Shannon Saccocia thinks that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is a buy. She said that Bitcoin is going to be on CME.

Jim Lebenthal likes Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).