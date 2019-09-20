Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2019 10:36am   Comments
Share:
CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) announced Friday that it will launch options on its Bitcoin futures contracts in the first quarter of 2020 due to client demand.

In December 2017, the CME and the Chicago Board Options Exchange were the first to initiate BTC futures trading.

In March 2018, the CBOE stopped offering the product, which leaves CME as the only provider of BTC futures.

Bitcoin was trading at $10,169 at the time of publication Friday. 

"Based on increasing client demand and robust growth in our Bitcoin futures markets, we believe the launch of options will provide our clients with additional flexibility to trade and hedge their Bitcoin price risk," Tim McCourt, CME’s global head of equity index and alternative investment products, said in a statement.

"These new products are designed to help institutions and professional traders to manage spot market Bitcoin exposure, as well as hedge Bitcoin futures positions in a regulated exchange environment." 

Since the launch of BTC futures in December 2017, market users have rapidly adopted CME Bitcoin futures for their hedging and trading needs, according to CME. 

More than 20 successful futures expiration settlements have occurred, and more than 3,300 individual accounts have traded the product since inception, according to the exchange.

Year-to-date, nearly 7,000 CME Bitcoin futures contracts — equivalent to about 35,000 bitcoin — have traded on average each day. Institutional interest continues to build, with the number of large open interest holders reaching a record 56 in July.

Bakkt, a subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange, has also set a Sept. 23 launch date for its physically delivered Bitcoin futures.

Related Links:

Digital Currency Execs: Bakkt's Imminent Launch Signals Institutional Participation In Crypto

Germany Joins France In Pushing Back Against Facebook's Libra

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTC + CME)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019
The Similarities Between BASE Jumping And Investment Risk
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Port Report: Barge Business Goes Digital With Blockchain