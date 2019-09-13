Market Overview

Bitcoin, IOTA & Ripple - European Wrap

FXStreet  
September 13, 2019 11:47am   Comments
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD bounces back, will the bulls hit $10,500?

Bitcoin, the world's largest coin in the cryptocurrency market, has seen relatively low volatility in the past several weeks.

Bitcoin is trading between the Simple Moving Averages support and resistance. The 100 SMA on the four-hour chart is offering support at $10,149 while on the upside the 50 SMA will limit movement at $10,364.

Bitcoin technical analysis September 13 2019

IOTA price analysis: MIOTA/USD bullish after symmetrical triangle breakout
IOTA has defied the broad-based bear pressure to post a subtle 1.3% increase in value on the day. Prior to the impressive correction on Monday, IOTA was consolidating above the short-term support at $0.2350. The initial recovery from the recent low at $0.2268 failed to break the resistance $0.25.

IOTA

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears are further pressing for devastating support breakout

  • Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading marginally in the red, down some 0.70%. 
  • XRP/USD bears are testing a critical trend line of support, which make up a bearish pennant structure. 
  • The big support level should be noted at $0.2500, which if broken could be very punishing. 

Ripple

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

