7 Ways To Hedge Or Profit During The Next Recession

Investors can speculate as to what may happen in the future, or they can hedge with some protective puts.

A put is a form of insurance -- an option contract -- that provides the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell a security at a certain price in the future.

Say an individual purchases 100 shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) at $280 a share. That same person can buy an at-the-money put with a $280 strike. If the market drops significantly, the put will rise in value and can be sold, prior to expiration, for a profit or can be exercised, forcing the option seller to buy the shares at the strike price.