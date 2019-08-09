Report: North Korea Funding WMDs With Stolen Cryptos

A confidential U.N. report accuses North Korea of stealing up to $2 billion in cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to fund its weapons program, Reuters reported this week.

North Korea "used cyberspace to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks to steal funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to generate income," the Monday report said.

The money was said to be stolen and laundered for the purpose of "raising money for its WMD (weapons of mass destruction) programs, with total proceeds to date estimated at up to [$2 billion]."

Talks between U.S. and North Korean leaders have stalled: President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and visited the DMZ in June, but North Korea has since tested more short-range missiles.

