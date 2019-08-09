Coinbase Lists Tezos On Exchange

Coinbase, a cryptocurrency and token exchange, now supports Tezos (XTZ). Coinbase customers can now trade XTZ in all supported regions, except for New York.

Tezos is a cryptocurrency and decentralized computing platform that features proof of stake consensus, formal verifications and stakeholder protocol voting.

This development plays into Coinbase’s efforts to add additional cryptocurrencies, as well as build on its trading platform and educational offering.

Related Links:

Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Which Is A Better Safe Haven Right Now?

Overstock CEO Releases Bizarre Statement To Explain Massive Stock Sale