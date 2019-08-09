Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LTC/USD Down 8% In A Post-Halving Sell-Off
Tanya Abrosimova  
August 09, 2019 10:12am   Comments
Share:
LTC/USD Down 8% In A Post-Halving Sell-Off
  • LTC/USD dips below $90.00 amid strong selling pressure.
  • The initial support is created by $87.50 handle.

​​​​​​At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $89.39. The coin slipped below critical $90.00 after a short-lived growth above $100.00 on August 5. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $5.6 billion has lost nearly 2% on a day-on-day basis and over 8 % on a weekly basis.

On the intraday charts, a sustainable move below psychological $90.00 bodes ill for the short-term momentum. The next support awaits us on approach to the recent low of $87.52. It is followed by $86.80 (the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band and the lower line of 1-day Bollinger Band). The next bearish target is created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily on approach to $81.00. Litecoin has been trading above this line since the end of February.
On the upside, the initial recovery is limited by $90.00, followed by with SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band 1-hour at $90.60. Once this area is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $93.50 ( the middle line of 1-day Bollinger Band).  

LTC/USD, 1-hour chart

 

Image Sourced by Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Commentary: Cato Criticism Misses The Mark

GBP/USD: Brexit Recession Fears Are Becoming Real