Thursday's Market Minute: Bubbles On Bubbles On Bubbles

With the chart of long-term Treasuries now resembling a hockey stick, there are few more important questions than whether the U.S. bond market is in a bubble.

Now hold on – there's a lot of stigma attached to that word without a whole lot of consensus definition. For some, systemic risk must be attached to qualify as a financial bubble, i.e. dotcom and housing. But another fair way is to think about any asset where speculative buying has pushed the price far beyond any reasonable valuation. There are big problems with this definition too, since the "true value" of a security is little more than a theoretical idea. So how do we recognize one without any definition?

Well, for starters, prices that move exponentially are usually a calling card for rising risk of a sharp correction, given the historical evidence we have that this is often the pattern that shows up when an idea spreads quickly among humans. Bonds are not historically a place of rabid speculation – there are big, slow-moving institutional bodies like pension funds who have mandates to own certain amounts of fixed-income securities. But still, these institutional bodies are run by people, and people make mistakes in their judgment of what the future holds. There are also a lot more participants in the bond market, and ways to trade the bond market.

There are a lot of charts going very quickly up and to the right at this moment: bonds, gold, bitcoin, and some big stocks. That might mean there is a lot of correction to come, but it does not necessarily imply a systemic breakdown. For bonds, the greater risk may be that our interpretation of what this market is telling us is not exactly what it used to be.

