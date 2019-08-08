Chris Clay, former lead designer for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)'s Wizards of the Coast game "Magic The Gathering Arena," has joined the blockchain-based online card game "Gods Unchained" as its new game director.

Clay, a 20-year game design veteran, announced his departure from MTG Arena in a forum post two months ago.

"While it is incredibly hard to announce this, I wanted to let everyone know that as of today I have parted ways with Wizards of the Coast," he said in the post.

"This was a personal decision and was only made possible by knowing that I’m leaving this game in the incredibly capable hands of a team that I respect and cherish will all my heart."

About 'Gods Unchained'

"Gods Unchained," created by Immutable, is an online card game similar to "MTG Arena" or Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Hearthstone."

The game uses blockchain technology to give players ownership over their digital assets. It uses the Ethereum cryptocurrency as its blockchain base.

“I believe blockchain represents a new frontier for game developers,” Clay said in a statement. “A blockchain card doesn’t just sit in a database — it has the ability to travel the world and know where it’s been.”

"Gods Unchained" was released in late 2018 and is free to play.

Immutable has received funding from blockchain and crypto companies such as Coinbase Ventures, Continue Capital, Nirvana Capital and Sora Ventures.

Watch Chris Clay speak more on the announcement below.

Related Links:

UK Tax Watchdog Alleges Activision Blizzard, Rockstar Avoided Taxes

Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print

Photo courtesy of www.godsunchained.com.