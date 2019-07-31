Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 11:01am   Comments
Share:

 

During Wednesday's morning trading, 220 companies set new 52-week highs.
 

Highlights:
 

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL).
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, sinking 5.0% but still reaching a new 52-week high prior to the dip.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday are the following:
 

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.92%.
  • US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.67.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.62 for a change of up 2.23%.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
  • Chubb (NYSE: CB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $154.07. Shares traded down 0.01%.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $516.46.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares set a new yearly high of $202.98 this morning. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
  • Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares hit a yearly high of $209.73. The stock traded up 4.9% on the session.
  • Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares broke to $60.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.34%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) shares hit a yearly high of $42.19. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.
  • eBay (NASDAQ: EBAYL) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.05 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares were up 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.56.
  • Telstra Corp (OTC: TTRAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.71 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.34. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.65.
  • Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELF) shares hit $171.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares broke to $264.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.07%.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $199.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.61. The stock traded up 4.49% on the session.
  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.65%.
  • Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares were up 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.66.
  • Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) shares were up 2.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.62 for a change of up 2.74%.
  • Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.82. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares hit a yearly high of $53.46. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.03 on Wednesday, moving up 0.02%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares broke to $108.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.14%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.15%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $246.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $112.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit $157.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to $51.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.24%.
  • UDR (NYSE: UDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.16. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares were up 0.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.23 for a change of up 0.24%.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.02. Shares traded up 0.77%.
  • FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.56%.
  • NiSource (NYSE: NI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
  • Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.79 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
  • NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) stock set a new 52-week high of $152.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
  • Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) shares hit $10.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.02%.
  • Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares set a new yearly high of $42.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $68.50 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.96. Shares traded down 2.11%.
  • The a2 Milk Co (OTC: ACOPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • The a2 Milk Co (OTC: ACOPF) shares hit $11.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares broke to $23.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: TCGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares broke to $50.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.50. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.39. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.74. Shares traded down 0.16%.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares hit $114.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares set a new yearly high of $1,244.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
  • First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares broke to $58.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
  • Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $402.58. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.88 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
  • New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares hit a yearly high of $36.16. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
  • The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares were up 9.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.20.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.25 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.77. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares broke to $62.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.68%.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares hit a yearly high of $41.02. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.71. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.71. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Azul (NYSE: AZUL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $95.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.19 on Wednesday, moving down 3.03%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were down 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.28 for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.39%.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHFAP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.18 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
  • ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.63.
  • Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.94.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.82.
  • RLI (NYSE: RLI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $91.65. Shares traded up 1.77%.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.88 Wednesday. The stock was up 11.75% for the day.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares hit a yearly high of $106.15. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.43. The stock traded up 4.22% on the session.
  • UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $199.50 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.43. Shares traded up 1.18%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.29 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares were up 9.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.66.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares were up 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $188.44 for a change of up 0.88%.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.61.
  • Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares hit $14.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
  • White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,077.00. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.86.
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.59. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares set a new yearly high of $60.70 this morning. The stock was up 3.12% on the session.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.70.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.49 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.91%.
  • Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.03%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • American States Water (NYSE: AWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.77. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
  • ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.53. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.28. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares broke to $66.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.99.
  • Detour Gold (OTC: DRGDF) shares hit $15.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.5%.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 29.84%.
  • Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares were up 7.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.56 for a change of up 7.72%.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.22 with a daily change of up 2.76%.
  • Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $88.85. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Centerra Gold (OTC: CAGDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares broke to $22.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.56%.
  • Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.39.
  • First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRM) shares hit $25.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.43 for a change of up 1.59%.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.89. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.54. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Stepan (NYSE: SCL) shares were up 1.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.88.
  • Pro Medicus (OTC: PMCUF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.25. Shares traded up 1.92%.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.73%.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) shares hit a yearly high of $53.94. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
  • Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE: NWN) shares broke to $72.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares set a new yearly high of $24.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.66.
  • Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.17 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.79. Shares traded flat%.
  • Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.16.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.45%.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $131.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.70. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) shares broke to $100.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares were up 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.17.
  • Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.85 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares set a new yearly high of $2.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • National Healthcare (AMEX: NHC) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.53.
  • Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.67%.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares set a new yearly high of $93.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares broke to $39.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%.
  • Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) shares were up 9.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.96.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.44. The stock was up 3.26% for the day.
  • NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.36%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.42. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares broke to $33.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
  • Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.94 with a daily change of down 0.5%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares were up 11.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.94.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.24. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares were down 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.62.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares hit $6.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.18%.
  • MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.46 with a daily change of down 0.75%.
  • Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.19%.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.97 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Equitable Group (OTC: EQGPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.59. The stock traded up 13.47% on the session.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.03% for the day.
  • Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares were up 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.98.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares hit a yearly high of $19.00. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.13 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
  • EMC Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: EMCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares broke to $64.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
  • ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.24. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares were up 1.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.49 for a change of up 1.53%.
  • Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.33. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares hit $22.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.32%.
  • Canacol Energy (OTC: CNNEF) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.79 for a change of up 2.16%.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.54. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.48.
  • Extendicare (OTC: EXETF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.95 with a daily change of up 11.71%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit a yearly high of $13.99. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.84 on Wednesday, moving down 1.93%.
  • Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.78. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.
  • Intelligent Systems (AMEX: INS) shares were up 2.58% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.94.
  • Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.02%.
  • Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares hit a yearly high of $7.81. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.26. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 15.26%.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.49. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.71 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.22%.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.31. The stock traded down 0.3% on the session.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares broke to $3.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares hit $6.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.63%.
  • VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%.
  • Gran Colombia Gold (OTC: TPRFF) shares broke to $3.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%.
  • First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares hit $14.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.41%.
  • First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.06%.
  • Nuveen Texas Quality Inc (NYSE: NTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.25%.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) shares were up 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.75.
  • Command Center (NASDAQ: CCNI) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.09 on Wednesday, moving up 3.5%.
  • Burcon NutraScience (OTC: BUROF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.12%.
  • Tudor Gold (OTC: TDRRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.51 with a daily change of up 6.42%.
  • Seven Aces (OTC: QNIIF) shares were up 7.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.86.
  • Sonde Resources (OTC: SOQDQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.04. The stock traded up 39900.0% on the session.
  • Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.80 with a daily change of down 2.77%.
  • Greenway Technologies (OTC: GWTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.18 Wednesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
  • Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) shares broke to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 29.89%.
  • Santacruz Silver Mining (OTC: SZSMF) shares were down 5.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.12 for a change of down 5.0%.
  • American Creek Resources (OTC: ACKRF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.07. The stock traded up 15.79% on the session.
  • Arem Pacific (OTC: ARPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.23%.
  • Pioneer Railcorp (OTC: PRRR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.80. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Solera National Bancorp (OTC: SLRK) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Faircourt Gold Income (OTC: FRCGF) shares broke to $2.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.08%.
  • Empire Oil Refineries (OTC: EORZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 40.0% on the session.
  • Q-Gold Resources (OTC: QGLDF) stock

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsCryptocurrency News Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABM + ACDVF)

New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
There's A New Cannabis Index To Help Investors Measure The Industry
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How First-Time Homebuyers Can Obtain A Mortgage With Zero Credit

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More