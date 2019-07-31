Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning
During Wednesday's morning trading, 220 companies set new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was XTRA Bitcoin (OTC: TCEL).
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, sinking 5.0% but still reaching a new 52-week high prior to the dip.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday are the following:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.92%.
- US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.67.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.62 for a change of up 2.23%.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $154.07. Shares traded down 0.01%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $516.46.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares set a new yearly high of $202.98 this morning. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares hit a yearly high of $209.73. The stock traded up 4.9% on the session.
- Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares broke to $60.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.34%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) shares hit a yearly high of $42.19. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAYL) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.05 for a change of up 0.37%.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares were up 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.56.
- Telstra Corp (OTC: TTRAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.71 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.34. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.
- Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.65.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELF) shares hit $171.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares broke to $264.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.07%.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $199.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.61. The stock traded up 4.49% on the session.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.65%.
- Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares were up 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.66.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) shares were up 2.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.62 for a change of up 2.74%.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.82. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares hit a yearly high of $53.46. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.03 on Wednesday, moving up 0.02%.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares broke to $108.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.14%.
- CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.15%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $246.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $112.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit $157.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to $51.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.24%.
- UDR (NYSE: UDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.16. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares were up 0.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.23 for a change of up 0.24%.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.02. Shares traded up 0.77%.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.56%.
- NiSource (NYSE: NI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
- Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.79 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) stock set a new 52-week high of $152.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
- Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) shares hit $10.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.02%.
- Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares set a new yearly high of $42.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $68.50 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.96. Shares traded down 2.11%.
- The a2 Milk Co (OTC: ACOPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
- The a2 Milk Co (OTC: ACOPF) shares hit $11.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares broke to $23.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: TCGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares broke to $50.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.50. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.39. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.74. Shares traded down 0.16%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares hit $114.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares set a new yearly high of $1,244.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares broke to $58.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $402.58. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.88 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
- New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares hit a yearly high of $36.16. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares were up 9.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.20.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.25 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.77. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares broke to $62.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.68%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares hit a yearly high of $41.02. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.71. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.71. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
- Azul (NYSE: AZUL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $95.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.19 on Wednesday, moving down 3.03%.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were down 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.28 for a change of down 0.03%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.39%.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHFAP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.18 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
- ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.63.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.94.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.82.
- RLI (NYSE: RLI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $91.65. Shares traded up 1.77%.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.88 Wednesday. The stock was up 11.75% for the day.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares hit a yearly high of $106.15. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
- NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.43. The stock traded up 4.22% on the session.
- UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $199.50 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.43. Shares traded up 1.18%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.29 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares were up 9.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.66.
- J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares were up 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $188.44 for a change of up 0.88%.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.61.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares hit $14.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
- White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,077.00. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.86.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.59. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares set a new yearly high of $60.70 this morning. The stock was up 3.12% on the session.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.70.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.49 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
- Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.91%.
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.03%.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.77. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.53. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.28. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares broke to $66.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.99.
- Detour Gold (OTC: DRGDF) shares hit $15.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.5%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 29.84%.
- Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares were up 7.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.56 for a change of up 7.72%.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.22 with a daily change of up 2.76%.
- Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $88.85. Shares traded up 0.84%.
- Centerra Gold (OTC: CAGDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.50 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares broke to $22.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.56%.
- Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.39.
- First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRM) shares hit $25.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.43 for a change of up 1.59%.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.89. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.54. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- Stepan (NYSE: SCL) shares were up 1.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.88.
- Pro Medicus (OTC: PMCUF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.25. Shares traded up 1.92%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.73%.
- Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) shares hit a yearly high of $53.94. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
- Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE: NWN) shares broke to $72.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares set a new yearly high of $24.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
- Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.66.
- Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.17 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.79. Shares traded flat%.
- Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.16.
- Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.45%.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $131.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.70. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
- Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) shares broke to $100.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares were up 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.17.
- Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.85 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares set a new yearly high of $2.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- National Healthcare (AMEX: NHC) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.53.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.67%.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares set a new yearly high of $93.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares broke to $39.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) shares were up 9.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.96.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.44. The stock was up 3.26% for the day.
- NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.36%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.42. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares broke to $33.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
- Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.94 with a daily change of down 0.5%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares were up 11.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.94.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.24. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares were down 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.62.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares hit $6.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.18%.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.46 with a daily change of down 0.75%.
- Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.19%.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.97 for a change of up 0.35%.
- Equitable Group (OTC: EQGPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.59. The stock traded up 13.47% on the session.
- John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.03% for the day.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares were up 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.98.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares hit a yearly high of $19.00. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.13 with a daily change of flat%.
- Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
- EMC Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: EMCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares broke to $64.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
- ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.24. Shares traded up 0.64%.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares were up 1.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.49 for a change of up 1.53%.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.33. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares hit $22.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.32%.
- Canacol Energy (OTC: CNNEF) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.79 for a change of up 2.16%.
- Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.54. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.48.
- Extendicare (OTC: EXETF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
- A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.95 with a daily change of up 11.71%.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit a yearly high of $13.99. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.84 on Wednesday, moving down 1.93%.
- Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.78. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.
- Intelligent Systems (AMEX: INS) shares were up 2.58% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.94.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.02%.
- Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares hit a yearly high of $7.81. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.26. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 15.26%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.49. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.71 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.22%.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.31. The stock traded down 0.3% on the session.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares broke to $3.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares hit $6.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.63%.
- VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50 for a change of up 0.78%.
- Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%.
- Gran Colombia Gold (OTC: TPRFF) shares broke to $3.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%.
- First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares hit $14.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.41%.
- First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.06%.
- Nuveen Texas Quality Inc (NYSE: NTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.25%.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) shares were up 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.75.
- Command Center (NASDAQ: CCNI) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.09 on Wednesday, moving up 3.5%.
- Burcon NutraScience (OTC: BUROF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.12%.
- Tudor Gold (OTC: TDRRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.51 with a daily change of up 6.42%.
- Seven Aces (OTC: QNIIF) shares were up 7.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.86.
- Sonde Resources (OTC: SOQDQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.04. The stock traded up 39900.0% on the session.
- Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.80 with a daily change of down 2.77%.
- Greenway Technologies (OTC: GWTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.18 Wednesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
- Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) shares broke to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 29.89%.
- Santacruz Silver Mining (OTC: SZSMF) shares were down 5.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.12 for a change of down 5.0%.
- American Creek Resources (OTC: ACKRF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.07. The stock traded up 15.79% on the session.
- Arem Pacific (OTC: ARPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.23%.
- Pioneer Railcorp (OTC: PRRR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.80. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Solera National Bancorp (OTC: SLRK) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
- Faircourt Gold Income (OTC: FRCGF) shares broke to $2.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.08%.
- Empire Oil Refineries (OTC: EORZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 40.0% on the session.
