Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is reportedly hiring for blockchain-related jobs.

The job openings suggest the telecom may be building a product centered on privacy, security and payments, according to the publication The Block.

Beyond cryptocurrencies, blockchain has use cases in supply chain, voting, health care, real estate, asset tokenization, disintermediation and more.

“[Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)], Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), those guys are just taking the cream of the crop," a lead engineer in the sector told The Block.

"I have interviewed over 100 candidates in the last couple of years and it’s getting harder to find good caliber candidates in blockchain."

Verizon shares were higher by 1.24% at $57.08 at the close Friday.

