Apollo Cryptocurrency Brings You Database Sharing

Apollo (APL), a cryptocurrency backed by the Apollo Foundation, said Friday it successfully implemented database sharding to reduce blockchain bloat.

“With the release of sharding, Apollo has officially become the fastest, most feature-rich and most sustainable cryptocurrency available,” said Steve McCullah, Apollo's director of Business Development.

Blockchain bloat occurs with scaling and data accumulation; transaction speeds slow with increasing levels of use and data aggregation.

Apollo aims to pair this development with additions like adaptive forging, which eliminates wasteful block creation; blocks are made and forged only when transactions take place, lowering data use and storage.

“Sharding and adaptive forging make Apollo the most sustainable blockchain on Earth,” McCullah said in the press release.

The team behind Apollo believes these additions will assist in efforts to scale use of its blockchain technology.

