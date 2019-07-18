Market Overview

'Fast Money' Final Trades From July 17: Abbott Labs, Gold And More
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 9:27am   Comments
Mark Tepper said on Wednesday's "Final Trades" segment he is a buyer of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

Brian Kelly says to buy iShares Barclays 20+ Yr. Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT) as a protection against a weaker-than-expected earnings this season.

Karen Finerman says to stay long SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) puts.

Steve Grasso says the Fed is dovish and bitcoin is having a little trouble, recommending to buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miner ETF (NYSE: GDX).

Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Karen FinermanCryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

