Though the big U.S. indexes ended the holiday-shorted week only marginally higher, they remain at or near record highs. It was a week that saw some movement on trade issues, additional moves by OPEC and its partners, better-than-expected jobs numbers and the passing of a corporate icon.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are just a few of the past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Analyst: The G-20 Winner 'Is Clearly Apple'" by Wayne Duggan details why Apple, Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) is one of the biggest winners from the trade war truce arising from last week's G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. See what analysts have to say.

Brett Hershman's "Footwear Analyst: Outrage Over Nike's Betsy Ross Shoe Comes From Outside Its Teen Demographic" examines why the latest controversy in which Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is embroiled will have a limited impact on the shares, in one expert's opinion.

In "Teva's Migraine Prevention Drug Meets Exploratory Endpoints," Shanthi Rexaline reports on why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) trial results could bode well for migraine suffers and investors.

A management change at Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) did not overly concern one top analyst, according to Jayson Derrick's "Bank Of America Remains Bullish On Canopy Growth Despite The 'End Of An Era'."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Wells Fargo Analyst: T-Mobile-Sprint Tie-Up Could Progress Next Week" and "Carter Worth Sees The Bitcoin Pullback As A Buying Opportunity."

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Wall Street Analysts Still Divided On Tesla Following Record Deliveries," see why some analysts feel Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) topped low expectations — and remain concerned about long-term demand.

Dave Royse's "Stifel Gives Uber A Neutral Rating, Raises Target Price On Lyft" covers why one analyst is cautious on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) despite being bullish about the ride-sharing industry.

"Wedbush Stays On The Sidelines With Square, Points To Margin Expansion Concerns" by Priya Nigam takes a look at why Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) investors may want to wait for a more attractive entry point.

Customer sentiment on high-end retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has changed, according to "Nordstrom's Outlook Is 'Deteriorating,' UBS Says In Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick. Can it regain market share?

Be sure to check out "30-Year Treasury Bonds Flash Economic Warning Signal" and "Strategist Cautions Investors: 'Let's Not Get Too Comfortable'" for additional bearish calls.

