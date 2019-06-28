Market Overview

Visa To Acquire Verifi
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
Visa Inc (NYSE: V) will acquire Verifi for an undisclosed amount.

Verifi is a payment protection and management firm founded in 2005. The combination of Verifi’s dispute resolution tools with Visa’s risk and fraud management tools will give buyers and sellers data-driven tools.

"Facilitating trust and transparency across the buying experience is core to Visa's brand promise and Verifi's technology and expertise will extend these capabilities to more partners across the payments ecosystem," said Mary Kay Bowman, global head of seller solutions, Visa.

Visa shares traded up 0.5% at $171.94 on Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week range between $174.94 and $121.60 per share.

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

