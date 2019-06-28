62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ASV Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ASV) shares climbed 287.6% to close at $6.86 on Thursday after the company reported a merger deal with Yanmar Holdings at $7.05 per share in cash.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares gained 107.7% to close at $3.80 after the company's electronic manufacturing services unit won a $6 million in new orders over the last few months.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares surged 101.5% to close at $40.30 after pricing 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares rose 62.1% to close at $27.55 after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
- The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) climbed 41.8% to close at $131.25 after the company hired Centerview Partners to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares gained 27.1% to close at $13.46 after the company reported FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for DOPTELET, expanding the use to include treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with ITP.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) gained 20.9% to close at $47.65 after the company reported an FDA deal to proceed with the resubmission of its FINTEPLA new drug application.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 20.5% to close at $8.57. Rite Aid reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) rose 20% to close at $18.00 after pricing its IPO at $15 per share.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 16.6% to close at $44.09 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share.
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 15.7% to close at $2.58 after the company reported that its preliminary Phase 2 Study achieved its primary endpoint for the topical Endoxifen that rapidly reduces breast density.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) gained 14.7% to close at $23.66 after the company announced the purchase of Scotiabank operations in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands for $550 million in cash.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 14.7% to close at $4.92.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 14.3% to close at $7.98.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) climbed 13.2% to close at $25.39.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 12.5% to close at $14.64.
- Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) climbed 11.4% to close at $4.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 11.3% to close at $10.56 after Rosenblatt upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral, and announced a $10 per share price target.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 11.2% to close at $6.16 after the company entered a strategic partnership with Catalent Biologics. The company also announced it will utilize the accelerated approval pathway for licensure of NanoFlu.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 11.2% to close at $7.28 after the company announced a $17 million dollar agreement to construct a portfolio of solar arrays generating 7 megawatts.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) gained 11.1% to close at $4.01.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) climbed 11% to close at $43.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 10.7% to close at $6.60.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 10.6% to close at $9.99.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares climbed 10.6% to close at $35.13.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 10.5% to close at $4.63.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares jumped 10.5% to close at $2.2200.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 10.4% to close at $7.95.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares climbed 10.3% to close at $23.95. PG&E responded to CPUC investigation for 2017 Northern California wildfires.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 9.8% to close at $9.95.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) gained 9.7% to close at $3.5995.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) rose 9% to close at $38.20.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 7.9% to close at $25.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. KeyBanc upgraded KB Home from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 7.6% to close at $11.90. 360 Finance reported pricing of upsized follow-on offering of 9.609 million ADSs at $10 per ADS.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) rose 7.4% to close at $1.2776 after the company announced it terminated a rights offering.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares climbed 7.3% to close at $5.15.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) gained 7.2% to close at $0.5725 after the company requested a Type A FDA meeting to plan for the resubmission of Gimoti NDA.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares rose 7% to close at $10.50.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 6.9% to close at $0.1885 after the company reported a contract with Drax Power Station in the UK for the application of the company's Carbon Capture Solution. No terms are disclosed as of yet.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) surged 6.8% to close at $15.36.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) rose 6.7% to close at $11.64. Wells Fargo upgraded CenturyLink from Market Perform to Outperform.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) gained 5.7% to close at $46.58 after DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, citing improving fundamentals.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 5.5% to close at $21.70.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 4.1% to close at $2.3200 after news emerged the company acquired the license of gene therapy program to address Parkinson's disease from Duke University. The gene therapy program targets the regulation of the SNCA gene. Seelos plans to study this approach, named SLS-004, initially in Parkinson’s disease.
Losers
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares dipped 56.5% to close at $2.05 on Thursday after a third amendment to outstanding secured convertible notes due November 17, 2019, resulting in added ~941,000 shares to outstanding common stock count.
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares fell 52.2% to close at $2.13 after the company reported Phase 2 Trial results for ATI-502 did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) dropped 38.6% to close at $0.23 after the company stock rose over 100% yesterday in sympathy with Bitcoin.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 21.5% to close at $2.71 after rising 29.21% on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 19% to close at $3.0700 after rising 14.85% on Wednesday.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 18.6% to close at $2.40 after surging 29.96% on Wednesday.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 17.2% to close at $8.69 after reporting a 16.66 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 15.4% to close at $3.0200 after the company reported the pricing of a common stock offering for 6.66 million shares at $3 per share.
- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) dropped 14.9% to close at $2.00.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 13.3% to close at $11.11.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) fell 12.1% to close at $25.43 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and lowered FY20 outlook.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dropped 11.6% to close at $2.59.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) declined 10.4% to close at $3.45.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 9.7% to close at $7.93 after reporting first-quarter results. Pier 1 reported a greater EBITDA loss than expected and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 8% to close at $2.99.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 7% to close at $4.3900.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 6.7% to close at $2.1000 after the company announced plans to increase focus on neoantigen-directed immunotherapies. The company also announced it is closing AIM2CERV Phase 3 trial with axalimogene filolisbac.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) fell 4.9% to close at $23.65 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
