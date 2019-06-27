48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ASV Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ASV) shares jumped 280.2% to $6.73 after the company reported a merger deal with Yanmar Holdings at $7.05 per share in cash.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares surged 138.2% to $4.3601 after the company's electronic manufacturing services unit won a $6 million in new orders over the last few months.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares jumped 90% to $38.00 after pricing 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares climbed 58.8% to $26.99 after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
- The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) rose 37.4% to $127.18 after the company hired Centerview Partners to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) climbed 29.2% to $0.69 after the company requested a Type A FDA meeting to plan for the resubmission of Gimoti NDA.
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 29.1% to $2.8791 after the company reported that its preliminary Phase 2 Study achieved its primary endpoint for the topical Endoxifen that rapidly reduces breast density.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) rose 22.4% to $18.36 after pricing its IPO at $15 per share.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) gained 19.6% to $47.15 after the company reported an FDA deal to proceed with the resubmission of its FINTEPLA new drug application.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) gained 15.9% to $23.90 after the company announced the purchase of Scotiabank operations in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands for $550 million in cash.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 15.7% to $43.76 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 14.8% to $23.61.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) surged 14.6% to $1.3637 after the company announced it terminated a rights offering.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 13.8% to $6.30 after the company entered a strategic partnership with Catalent Biologics. The company also announced it will utilize the accelerated approval pathway for licensure of NanoFlu.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares gained 13.3% to $12.01 after the company reported FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for DOPTELET, expanding the use to include treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with ITP.
- Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) climbed 12.7% to $4.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 12.4% to $3.54.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 12.1% to $10.64 after Rosenblatt upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral, and announced a $10 per share price target.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) climbed 11.8% to $25.08.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) rose 11.7% to $39.14.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 10.7% to $10.03.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) surged 10.6% to $15.90.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares gained 10.1% to $34.96.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares surged 10% to $10.79.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) rose 9.3% to $43.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares climbed 9% to $5.23.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 8.8% to $0.1918 after the company reported a contract with Drax Power Station in the UK for the application of the company's Carbon Capture Solution. No terms are disclosed as of yet.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 8.6% to $7.11 after the company announced a $17 million dollar agreement to construct a portfolio of solar arrays generating 7 megawatts.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 8% to $11.94. 360 Finance reported pricing of upsized follow-on offering of 9.609 million ADSs at $10 per ADS.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 7.8% to $7.67. Rite Aid reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) gained 6% to $46.70 after DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, citing improving fundamentals.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 5.8% to $24.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. KeyBanc upgraded KB Home from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 5.4% to $2.35 after news emerged the company acquired the license of gene therapy program to address Parkinson's disease from Duke University. The gene therapy program targets the regulation of the SNCA gene. Seelos plans to study this approach, named SLS-004, initially in Parkinson’s disease.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) rose 4.6% to $11.42. Wells Fargo upgraded CenturyLink from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares tumbled 57% to $2.02 after a third amendment to outstanding secured convertible notes due November 17, 2019, resulting in added ~941,000 shares to outstanding common stock count.
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares fell 48.5% to $2.29 after the company reported Phase 2 Trial results for ATI-502 did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) dropped 34% to $0.2475 after the company stock rose over 100% yesterday in sympathy with Bitcoin.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 22.3% to $8.15 after reporting a 16.66 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 17% to $2.8649 after rising 29.21% on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 15.1% to $3.2164 after rising 14.85% on Wednesday.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 13.1% to $11.14.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 12.9% to $2.57 after surging 29.96% on Wednesday.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) fell 12.7% to $25.28 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and lowered FY20 outlook.
- Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 11.8% to $3.15 after the company reported the pricing of a common stock offering for 6.66 million shares at $3 per share.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 7.7% to $4.3558.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) fell 5.7% to $23.44 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 4.1% to $8.42 after reporting first-quarter results. Pier 1 reported a greater EBITDA loss than expected and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 4% to $2.16 after the company announced plans to increase focus on neoantigen-directed immunotherapies. The company also announced it is closing AIM2CERV Phase 3 trial with axalimogene filolisbac.
