54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) surged 39.2% to close at $4.44 on Wednesday after Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) announced plans to acquire Aerohive for $4.45 per share in cash.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) gained 30% to close at $2.95.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 29.2% to close at $3.45 in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares jumped 25.5% to close at $13.50 on Wednesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 19.8% to close at $3.02. Inovio reported completion of enrollment of VGX-3100 Phase 3 trial (REVEAL 1) for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) surged 17% to close at $26.52.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 16% to close at $7.11 following unconfirmed report indicating Elliot Management is in advanced talks to acquire the company.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 14.9% to close at $3.7900 in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning. Strength in the crypto space may also be linked to the recent announcement of Facebook's Libra.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 14.8% to close at $4.03.
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 14.3% to close at $1.20 on continued strength after a bullish blog post was published on Seeking Alpha on Tuesday.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 14.3% to close at $3.5900.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) climbed 13.6% to close at $4.44.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 13.3% to close at $37.04 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) surged 12.9% to close at $31.76 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares at $26.00 per share.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 12.6% to close at $3.94.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 12.2% to close at $2.57.
- Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) gained 11.2% to close at $8.46 after reporting cash tender offers and consent solicitations.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares gained 11% to close at $3.9400.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) climbed 10.9% to close at $4.19.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) gained 10.3% to close at $3.84.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 9.8% to close at $4.72.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 8.1% to close at $3.86.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 8% to close at $99.38 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) surged 7.5% to close at $32.98.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 7.3% to close at $44.10.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) jumped 7.2% to close at $2.83.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) gained 6.9% to close at $178.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued its FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) gained 5.8% to close at $29.26 after the company announced a $1 billion stock buyback and declared its first dividend of $0.13 per share.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) rose 5% to close at $62.75 after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $80.
Losers
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 36.8% to close at $2.52 on Wednesday after the company announced it will need more time to complete its ongoing CLIA Validation study of DetermaVu.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares fell 25.2% to close at $0.95 after the company announced trial results evaluating gemcabene in NASH patients. Three of five patients showed decreases in TG levels while one patient discontinued treatment.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares dropped 23% to close at $7.29.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) fell 22.5% to close at $1.69.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 20.8% to close at $1.83 after dropping 29.57% on Tuesday.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) dropped 20.5% to close at $11.20. Craig-Hallum downgraded Care.com from Buy to Hold.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 20.3% to close at $2.00.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: YGTY) fell 16.7% to close at $1.9900.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 13.9% to close at $2.3500.
- Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) dropped 13.4% to close at $10.95.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) dropped 13.3% to close at $54.10 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering of 3.375 million shares.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 13% to close at $14.83.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) dropped 12.8% to close at $7.38 after the company announced a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dropped 11.4% to close at $20.56.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 10.7% to close at $2.93 after the company announced its 'Phun' utility tokens are now available in international markets.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) dropped 9.8% to close at $108.88.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 9.6% to close at $4.1400 after dropping 7.66% on Tuesday.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 9.5% to close at $10.80.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 8.8% to close at $7.56. BlackBerry reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares fell 8.8% to close at $55.89 after reporting fourth-quarter results. The company reported fiscal Q4 revenue decreased 23% from last year and fiscal Q4 gross margin decreased 27% from last year.
- Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) fell 7.6% to close at $2.07.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 7.2% to close at $12.25.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) fell 4.9% to close at $17.20 after the company announced the pricing of $350 million of 2% convertible senior notes.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) fell 4.5% to close at $51.31. General Mills posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 3.4% to close at $35.41. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $36.5 to $25.
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.