Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phunware's Phun Token Now Available Globally
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 10:30am   Comments
Share:

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) on June 20 launched its own Phun utility tokens, which are now available in international markets.

The PhunCoin is a utility token that allows consumers to “monetize their digital activity as they engage in profitable behavior with brands," the company said Tuesday evening.

Users can “monetize their digital identity” with the company, and Phunware said it offers token holders a PhunCoin dividend.

Phunware's stock traded down 9.5% to $2.97 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Phunware Launches PhunCoin Cryptocurrency

What The MoneyGram-Ripple Deal Could Mean For The Cryptocurrency Space

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHUN)

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 21, 2019
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Phunware Launches PhunCoin Cryptocurrency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bitcoin Is Going To Zero - Or $100,000

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results