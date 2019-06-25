Visa Inc (NYSE: V) will acquire the token services and ticketing businesses, formerly Bell ID and Ecebs LTD, from Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) for an undisclosed amount.

“As the way people and businesses pay and get paid continues to evolve, the addition of Rambus’ technology will allow us to deliver greater security beyond the card to support more transactions, payments systems and participants,” said TS Anil, Visa SVP, global head of payment products and platforms.

It was reported recently by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) signed up more than a dozen companies, including Visa, to back its cryptocurrency that it plans to launch in 2020.

Visa traded around $173 per share at time of publication. Rambus traded higher by 1.6% to $11.74.

