A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 19, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares were down 15% to $3.27. The company on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Ripple and shares rose more than 150%.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares were up 196% to $5.93 after the company announced FDA approval of its BAXDELA sNDA for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were down 1.2% to $186.21. Late Tuesday, U.S. House Banking Chairwoman Maxine Waters asked the company to halt the development of its new cryptocurrency until Congress and regulators can review it.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 2% to $166.47. Earlier, Guy Gentile's DayTraderPro issued a negative alert on the stock, saying it's "extremely overvalued with a price target sub of $100 by year-end."
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares were down 7.6% to $2.86.
- Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares were down 0.5% to $372. The company announced a strategic partnership with Nammo to offer an extended-range artillery projectile.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 4.9% to $290.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were up 2.4% to $10.40 following a downgrade by Raymond James.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were down 8.9% to $4.83.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares were down 3.7% to 1.09. The company on Tuesday announced the commercial launch of its Target Selector NGS Breast Panel, a multi-gene liquid biopsy panel specifically developed for breast cancer.
