A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 19, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2019 1:10pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares were down 15% to $3.27. The company on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Ripple and shares rose more than 150%.
  2. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares were up 196% to $5.93 after the company announced FDA approval of its BAXDELA sNDA for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. 
  3. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were down 1.2% to $186.21. Late Tuesday, U.S. House Banking Chairwoman Maxine Waters asked the company to halt the development of its new cryptocurrency until Congress and regulators can review it.
  4. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 2% to $166.47. Earlier, Guy Gentile's DayTraderPro issued a negative alert on the stock, saying it's "extremely overvalued with a price target sub of $100 by year-end."
  5. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares were down 7.6% to $2.86.
  6. Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares were down 0.5% to $372. The company announced a strategic partnership with Nammo to offer an extended-range artillery projectile.
  7. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 4.9% to $290.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  8. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were up 2.4% to $10.40 following a downgrade by Raymond James.
  9. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were down 8.9% to $4.83.
  10. Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares were down 3.7% to 1.09. The company on Tuesday announced the commercial launch of its Target Selector NGS Breast Panel, a multi-gene liquid biopsy panel specifically developed for breast cancer.

